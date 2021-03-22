PieDAO DEFI++ Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00008930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $1,509.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00138285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.00794552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00075148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

