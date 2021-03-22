Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.83% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $35,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.09.

