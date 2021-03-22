Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,966.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,893. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

