Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $54,883.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.48 or 0.00380946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.93 or 0.04714168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,320,824 coins and its circulating supply is 426,060,388 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.