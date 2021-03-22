Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $92.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.79 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,051,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

