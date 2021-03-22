Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. 14,138,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,301,534. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228,802 shares of company stock worth $91,827,613.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.