Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $7,512,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,802 shares of company stock valued at $91,827,613 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $148,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $134,689,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

