Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NIKE stock opened at $137.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. The company has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

