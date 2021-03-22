Piper Sandler Boosts Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $8.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.78. 2,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,342 shares of company stock valued at $331,304. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at $11,067,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $4,537,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at $2,567,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 851,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $2,964,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

