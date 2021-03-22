Piper Sandler Boosts Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $8.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.78. 2,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at $11,067,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $4,537,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at $2,567,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 851,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $2,964,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
