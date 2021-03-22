Piper Sandler Downgrades B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to Neutral

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,505,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.