Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Allstate in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.25.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $113.24 on Monday. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

