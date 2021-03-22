Piper Sandler Weighs in on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $188,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $4,284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

