PiplCoin Market Cap Reaches $284,265.22 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $284,265.22 and $196.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 63.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00633569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023404 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

