Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,532.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $58.96 million and approximately $99,532.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00259496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00100591 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

