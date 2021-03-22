Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $185,556.99 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Pirl has a total market cap of $185,556.99 and $377.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

