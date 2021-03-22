Pivot Token (PVT) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00633063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024012 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.