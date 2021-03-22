PIVX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.49 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $80.89 million and $3.49 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

