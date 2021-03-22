Plaisance Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Plaisance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 507.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 2.3% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 2,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vistra by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,396,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Vistra by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

