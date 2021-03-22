Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,187 shares of company stock worth $376,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.