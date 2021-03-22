Playcent Achieves Market Cap of $6.08 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001474 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $1.09 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00136788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.62 or 0.00780806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00076032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.