PlayFuel Market Capitalization Achieves $8.64 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

