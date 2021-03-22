Playgroundz Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,684.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 107.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $2,684.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.62 or 0.00478455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00785094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00076312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars.

