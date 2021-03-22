Pmeer (PMEER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.64 or 0.00479037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00136733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00056426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.00783545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00076167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars.

