POA (POA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. POA has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and $1.35 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,794,712 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
