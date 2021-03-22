Polis One Day Volume Reaches $35.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Polis token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00103222 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

