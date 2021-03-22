Poolz Finance Market Cap Hits $11.53 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $11.53 million and $7.82 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $17.81 or 0.00032649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.19 or 0.00469752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00140816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00803964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00075132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

