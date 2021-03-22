Populous Achieves Market Cap of $162.56 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Populous has a total market cap of $162.56 million and $25.46 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00005276 BTC on major exchanges.

Populous Token Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

