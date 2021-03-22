PotCoin Price Tops $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $9,442.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.58 or 0.03080871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00342448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.22 or 0.00939786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00403979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.00373426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00259286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021517 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,943,605 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

