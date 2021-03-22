Power Co. of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.90.

POW stock opened at C$33.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.47 and a 52-week high of C$34.09.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.