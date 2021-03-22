PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PPL in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.