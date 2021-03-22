PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $150.00. 1,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 17.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

