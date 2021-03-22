Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research analysts have commented on PRDSY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Prada has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

