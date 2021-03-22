Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.85) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $60.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,610,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

