Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

PGEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 25,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $95,462.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,597.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $357,583 over the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

