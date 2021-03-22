Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

APTS stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $492.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $66,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

