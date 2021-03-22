Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,127 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 0.2% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $220.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.18.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

