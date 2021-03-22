Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 76,644 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.4% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

