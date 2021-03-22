PriceSmart, Inc. Same-Store Sales Grow 2.8% in February (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales increased by 2.8% in the month of February. PriceSmart’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,123,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,499,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.28, for a total transaction of $972,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,231 shares of company stock valued at $17,044,300 over the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.99. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.