Primas (PST) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

