Primecoin Price Tops $0.0918 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,559,944 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

