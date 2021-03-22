Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,429 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $291.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.52. The stock has a market cap of $830.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

