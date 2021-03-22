Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,429 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $291.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52. The company has a market cap of $830.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

