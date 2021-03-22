Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock valued at $251,311,691. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $192.24 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

