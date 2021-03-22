Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 333.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $222.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.23. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

