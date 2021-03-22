Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,323 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $124.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.