Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 122,290 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,048.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

