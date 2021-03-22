Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VHT opened at $227.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

