Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 19,497 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 782.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $116.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $119.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.