Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,456 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 397.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $4,693,583. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $329.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.40 and a 200 day moving average of $360.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $278.42 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.