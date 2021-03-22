Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 98,036 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,036 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $261.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

